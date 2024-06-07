iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.88

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.88 and last traded at $42.88, with a volume of 45014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.73.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 530.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 70,342 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 58,356 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 32,824 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

