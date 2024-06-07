iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $117.04

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $117.04 and last traded at $117.00, with a volume of 688928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.63.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average of $109.50.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 964,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,849,000 after acquiring an additional 42,480 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

