iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,340,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,214,090 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 1.9% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $4,622,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,610,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 964,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,857. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.24. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.