iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 100.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,754,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881,408 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.52% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $91,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 102,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,236,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,209 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.23. 31,291,724 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.