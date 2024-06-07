iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,675,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,040,434 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 14.78% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $2,588,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $465,950,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,995,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,271 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,886,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS EFV traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.23. 31,291,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.