iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $33.54

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$33.54 and traded as low as C$32.97. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF shares last traded at C$33.22, with a volume of 3,618,465 shares changing hands.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$33.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.60.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

