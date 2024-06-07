Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.23

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.23 and traded as low as $12.90. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 18,785 shares changing hands.

Isuzu Motors Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 5.22%.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

