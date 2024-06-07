Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on August 9th

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd.

Itaú Unibanco has increased its dividend by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,913,400. Itaú Unibanco has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

