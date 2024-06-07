Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 250.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $47,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 688.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 120,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,750,000 after buying an additional 105,533 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.78. 237,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,318. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

