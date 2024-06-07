Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.18.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $96,676.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.47. The stock had a trading volume of 386,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,809. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.55. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.99%.

About Jack in the Box

(Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.