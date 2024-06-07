Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.97. 13,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 27,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Jaguar Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $155.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $32.58 million during the quarter.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.