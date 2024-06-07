Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Insider Jason Wudi Sells 5,736 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) insider Jason Wudi sold 5,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $88,449.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 329,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,077,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Wudi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Jason Wudi sold 33,830 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $605,218.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29.

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at $13,169,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Jamf by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,871,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,158,000 after buying an additional 462,257 shares during the period. Kopp LeRoy C bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the first quarter valued at about $7,385,000. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after acquiring an additional 265,040 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

