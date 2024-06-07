Jamf’s (JAMF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.14.

Get Jamf alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Jamf

Jamf Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.41. Jamf has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $22.89.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jamf will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $44,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,717.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 51,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,032,380.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,108.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $44,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,717.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,654 shares of company stock worth $5,403,865 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jamf

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jamf by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,952,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Jamf by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 182,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 49,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Jamf by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jamf by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after buying an additional 265,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Jamf by 6.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,058,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,344,000 after buying an additional 115,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jamf

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.