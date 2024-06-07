Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Up 4.3%

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $110.89 and last traded at $110.85. 192,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 667,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.82.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 833,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,545,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,898,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,201,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

