JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,836 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for about 6.1% of Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in JD.com by 81.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in JD.com by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on JD.com from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

Shares of JD stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,552,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,502,694. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $36.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

