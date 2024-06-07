Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $142.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NTRA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Natera from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.19.

Get Natera alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NTRA

Natera Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $109.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 1.52. Natera has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $112.05.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Natera will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $220,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,907.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $220,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,907.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 4,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $529,741.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,106 shares of company stock valued at $24,521,761. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Natera

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 720,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,111,000 after buying an additional 159,993 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 1,043.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 82,514 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 145,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,419 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP grew its stake in Natera by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 65,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $616,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.