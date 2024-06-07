Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Trading Up 9.2%

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 134.60 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.67). Approximately 230,988 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 114,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.52).

Jersey Oil and Gas Trading Up 13.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 18.80 and a current ratio of 13.77. The firm has a market cap of £44.10 million, a P/E ratio of -794.12 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 155.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 178.86.

About Jersey Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A, 20/5E, and 21/1A licenses; and a 100% working interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.