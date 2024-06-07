JMP Securities Raises Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target to $40.00

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $20.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RENT

Rent the Runway Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of RENT traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.30. 101,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,601. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $92.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.20. Rent the Runway has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $51.60.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($6.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway will post -20.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rent the Runway

In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $56,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,979 shares of company stock worth $150,993. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter valued at $1,568,000. CastleKnight Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 545,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 411,000 shares in the last quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the third quarter valued at $66,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rent the Runway

(Get Free Report)

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.