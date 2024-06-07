Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,294 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.0% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 297,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,685,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,011,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,451,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.87. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

