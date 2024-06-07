Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,105 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $31,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 495.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 56,352 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 27.7% during the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 32,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 213.8% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.90. 1,319,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,417,959. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.87.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

