Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trading 1.1% Higher

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $148.30 and last traded at $147.98. 1,094,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 7,415,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

