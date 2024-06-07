JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $58.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on USFD. Piper Sandler raised US Foods from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.80.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $53.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.27. US Foods has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,527,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,073,000 after acquiring an additional 566,277 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.3% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 125,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,384,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

