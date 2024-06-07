JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,510 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.48. 840,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,485. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.4497 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

