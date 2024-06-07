JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK) Trading Down 0.2%

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $63.30 and last traded at $63.74. 45,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 52,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.87.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $384.64 million, a P/E ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,371,000.

About JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

