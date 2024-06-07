Karpus Management Inc. Acquires 92,824 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,360,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,824 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $22,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $174,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSTZ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.35. 95,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,609. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.2113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.10%. This is a boost from BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

