Karpus Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,606,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 181,047 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III accounts for 0.9% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Karpus Management Inc. owned 3.83% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $30,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MYI. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MYI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,132. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

