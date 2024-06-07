Karpus Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,125 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Redwoods Acquisition were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWOD. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Redwoods Acquisition by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. Meteora Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 187,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 103,081 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 385,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 40,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 20.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Redwoods Acquisition alerts:

Redwoods Acquisition Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RWOD traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 854 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,621. Redwoods Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62.

Redwoods Acquisition Profile

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwoods Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwoods Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.