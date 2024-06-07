Karpus Management Inc. Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 144,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 242,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTE remained flat at $10.94 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84.

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focusses on acquiring technology-oriented companies in Australia and New Zealand.

