Karpus Management Inc. Has $8.09 Million Stock Position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,065,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,012 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOF. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,053,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,353,000 after buying an additional 186,259 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,500,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,162,000 after purchasing an additional 53,602 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 4th quarter worth $631,000.

Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,433. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

