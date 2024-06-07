Karpus Management Inc. Has $9.89 Million Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 100,642 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $9,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 562,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 124,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 87,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,777. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Articles

