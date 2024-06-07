Karpus Management Inc. Purchases 1,515,022 Shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 180.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,353,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515,022 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 4.90% of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund worth $12,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 1,380.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 1,432.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 611,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 571,391 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 1,194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 338,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 312,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

In other Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund news, CFO William Patrick Bradley III acquired 5,000 shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $27,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,465.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

ZTR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.49. 100,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,874. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $6.27.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

