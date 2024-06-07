Karpus Management Inc. Purchases 1,900,630 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,253,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900,630 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniVest Fund makes up approximately 2.0% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 14.37% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $65,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MVF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,251,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 458,564 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 875,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 40,969 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 841,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 18,885 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 37.8% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 545,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 149,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 476,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,145 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 32,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,268. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

