Karpus Management Inc. Sells 19,500 Shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Finnovate Acquisition worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Finnovate Acquisition by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 640,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 563,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Finnovate Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ FNVT remained flat at $11.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Finnovate Acquisition Company Profile

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

