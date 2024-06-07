Karpus Management Inc. Sells 7,424 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,424 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $14,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79,719 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, STAR Financial Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $549.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,904. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $519.58 and a 200-day moving average of $503.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $553.98.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

