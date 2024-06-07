Karpus Management Inc. Trims Position in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.43% of APx Acquisition Corp. I worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 593,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 134,890 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 284,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APx Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

APx Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APXI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.57. 101,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,205. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $11.57.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Profile

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. APx Acquisition Corp. I. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APx Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APx Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.