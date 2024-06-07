Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Trading 3.3% Higher

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). 1,263,018 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,934,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Kavango Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.64.

About Kavango Resources

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana and Zimbabwe. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

