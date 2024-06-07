Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 2,815 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 439,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,307 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 84,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,814,992.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 785,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 785,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 0.4 %

Tri Pointe Homes stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $918.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.