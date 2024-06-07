Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,522 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,001 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of OceanFirst Financial worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,240.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 19.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 189,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,421. The stock has a market cap of $838.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.02. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.45 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 15.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OCFC shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Insider Transactions at OceanFirst Financial

In other news, EVP Brian Schaeffer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $54,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,535.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

(Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Articles

