Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ESAB by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,724,000 after buying an additional 63,948 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ESAB by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,892,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 566,224 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ESAB by 25.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,376,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,672,000 after purchasing an additional 276,558 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in ESAB by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 769,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ESAB by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.24. The stock had a trading volume of 368,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,565. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.59. ESAB Co. has a 1-year low of $61.43 and a 1-year high of $114.77.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.93 million. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

