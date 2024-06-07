Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.59. The stock had a trading volume of 17,086,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,547,555. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.