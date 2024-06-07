Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Holdings in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,559,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 294,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $140,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,368.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amerant Bancorp news, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $140,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,368.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $239,296.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMTB stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.87. 56,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,099. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $737.46 million, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.01. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $92.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

