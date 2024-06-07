Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $6.96 Million Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 216,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,224 shares during the quarter. Perrigo makes up 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $6,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,447,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,628,000 after acquiring an additional 37,758 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,600,000 after purchasing an additional 37,984 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Performance

PRGO stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $27.00. 2,617,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -385.71 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.93. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $40.28.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,571.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 101,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,698.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PRGO. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

