Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Invests $603,000 in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of The Pennant Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in The Pennant Group by 79.1% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,196,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after acquiring an additional 528,612 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 170,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PNTG shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Pennant Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ PNTG traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $22.74. 165,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,422. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $683.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.02.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.01 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.86%. Research analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

