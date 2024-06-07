Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 951.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,145 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $13,520,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $9,982,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,204,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,941,000 after buying an additional 494,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 206.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 485,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after buying an additional 327,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.58. 1,103,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,105. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

