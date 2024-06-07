Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of ABM Industries worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,310,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 20.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,262,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 215,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,334 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 437.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 68,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 56,005 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,033,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,332,000 after buying an additional 53,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

ABM traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.40. 855,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,770. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $567,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $242,491.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,000.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,643 shares of company stock worth $1,055,490. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

