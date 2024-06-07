Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 319.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 28,673 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,458,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,957,000 after purchasing an additional 125,286 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,182,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLPI stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $44.84. 838,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $50.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.31.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

