Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 242 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 155,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 70,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 95,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.21.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,186,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,553,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The company has a market capitalization of $297.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.37.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

