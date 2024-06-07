Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 912 Shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 57,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 443,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares during the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 165.3% during the third quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 88,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 14,967 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA REZ traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,763. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $60.64 and a 12-month high of $76.34. The stock has a market cap of $645.86 million, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.05 and its 200 day moving average is $71.01.

About iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

