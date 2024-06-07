Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of International Seaways worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on INSW. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Seaways from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

International Seaways Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:INSW traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.51. 348,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,642. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average is $52.60. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.54. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 49.88%. The company had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. International Seaways’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.49%.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 16,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $844,804.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,933 shares of company stock worth $3,661,874. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

