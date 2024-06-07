KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,814,013 shares of company stock valued at $71,428,603 and sold 48,800,000 shares valued at $1,813,406,000. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $99.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

